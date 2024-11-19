“The allegations will be cleared up”

As was announced on Monday, the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption has brought charges against former Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs Karlheinz Rüdisser for embezzlement and accepting benefits. Specifically, the charges relate to Christmas dinners in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 with an average value of around 1,900 euros per year, which were attended by around 30 to 35 people. Those responsible at the WKStA assume that Rüdisser allowed himself to be influenced in his work as a public official by the Wirtschaftsbund covering the costs of the dinners and that the Wirtschaftsbund thereby wanted to influence a public official in his work.