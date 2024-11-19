Christoph Thoma:
“The allegations will be cleared up”
Wirtschaftsbund director Thoma does not expect Rüdisser to be convicted. The former provincial governor also remains a member of Hypo's Supervisory Board. Governor Markus Wallner sees no need for action, but the members of the opposition parties do.
As was announced on Monday, the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption has brought charges against former Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs Karlheinz Rüdisser for embezzlement and accepting benefits. Specifically, the charges relate to Christmas dinners in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 with an average value of around 1,900 euros per year, which were attended by around 30 to 35 people. Those responsible at the WKStA assume that Rüdisser allowed himself to be influenced in his work as a public official by the Wirtschaftsbund covering the costs of the dinners and that the Wirtschaftsbund thereby wanted to influence a public official in his work.
The current director of the Wirtschaftsbund, Christof Thoma, cannot understand the accusations against Rüdisser or the fine that the Wirtschaftsbund is supposed to pay. "We assume that these accusations will also be cleared up in the course of the further proceedings," says Thoma, referring to various other points that have already been dropped in the case.
No previous convictions
As far as Rüdisser's position on the Hypo Supervisory Board is concerned, Governor Markus Wallner sees no need for action. "There is no prior conviction, we will wait for the court hearing," he said in the press foyer on Tuesday. The Black Party's new coalition partner, FPÖ provincial party leader Christof Bitschi, also saw the court's turn. "We have agreed that the government partners will not interfere with each other when it comes to filling supervisory board positions."
The representatives of the opposition parties see the matter of the Supervisory Board mandate quite differently: on Monday and Tuesday, they unanimously called for Rüdisser's resignation from this office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.