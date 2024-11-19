Vorteilswelt
Styrian coalition

Kunasek: “No porcelain has been smashed”

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 15:00

In an interview on krone.tv, FPÖ top candidate Mario Kunasek hopes to emerge from the Styrian regional elections on Sunday as the party with the most votes. 

0 Kommentare

In any case, there were numerous campaign topics: For example, the question of whether a new lead hospital should be built in the Liezen district. Kunasek: "We don't want a new building in Stainach-Pürgg, as proposed by Christopher Drexler (ÖVP). Instead, we want to expand the existing hospital in Rottenmann into a leading hospital. When I am governor, I will immediately press the stop button on the planned new building in Stainach."

FPÖ top candidate Mario Kunasek in the krone.tv talk (Bild: krone.tv)
FPÖ top candidate Mario Kunasek in the krone.tv talk
(Bild: krone.tv)

In Kunasek's view, 300 to 500 million euros would be needed to build a new flagship hospital: "Perhaps even more!" There had already been a referendum on the construction of a new hospital a few years ago. And the result was against the new hospital. However, Christopher Drexler is convinced of the new building: "The ÖVP provincial governor is the father of this project." Kunasek would also immediately abolish the ORF state tax in Styria, introduce a payment card for asylum seekers in future and no longer pay out cash: "Lower Austria has already changed the system and done a lot of things right. It is unacceptable that a refugee family with three children receives 3,360 euros net per month without working. I will reduce the maximum rates even further."  

ÖVP drive to retain power
A political earthquake would only occur if the FPÖ were to be a resounding success and the ÖVP and SPÖ were to be blatantly weak at the same time. And then something would change in the federal government, but also in Styria. Kunasek: "Otherwise not. Because the ÖVP has the drive to retain power." In any case, he himself has open channels of communication with all parties and individuals for future coalition negotiations. Kunasek summarized: "No personal porcelain has been smashed in our election campaign."  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

