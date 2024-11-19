Kunasek: “No porcelain has been smashed”

In Kunasek's view, 300 to 500 million euros would be needed to build a new flagship hospital: "Perhaps even more!" There had already been a referendum on the construction of a new hospital a few years ago. And the result was against the new hospital. However, Christopher Drexler is convinced of the new building: "The ÖVP provincial governor is the father of this project." Kunasek would also immediately abolish the ORF state tax in Styria, introduce a payment card for asylum seekers in future and no longer pay out cash: "Lower Austria has already changed the system and done a lot of things right. It is unacceptable that a refugee family with three children receives 3,360 euros net per month without working. I will reduce the maximum rates even further."