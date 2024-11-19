Swedes and Finns are being prepared for war

In the wake of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Sweden and Finland broke with their decades-long tradition of military non-alignment and applied to join NATO in May 2022. While Finland, which has a land border of around 1,300 kilometers with Russia, was admitted to the alliance in April last year, Sweden was admitted in March this year. Russia immediately threatened "countermeasures of a political and military-technical nature", especially in the event that troops and weapons from the military alliance were transferred to the country. However, Moscow did not specify what these measures would look like.