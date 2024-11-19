Police baffled
Bank robber duo flees on motorcycle and crashes
Cinematic scenes unfolded in the Rhine Valley on Monday evening. In the Swiss border town of Oberriet (canton of St. Gallen), two men forced their way into a post office branch via the back entrance shortly before closing time and tied up one of the employees. However, when they were disturbed by a daring witness, the duo fled on a motorcycle.
On Monday, shortly before 5.50 p.m., the St. Gallen cantonal police received a report of a robbery at the post office in Oberriet. According to current police information, two men entered the bank via the rear entrance, threatened and tied up a 19-year-old employee. A third person who was also present in the post office observed the situation.
The man approached one of the robbers and a scuffle ensued. He was able to recognize a weapon on the suspected perpetrator. As a result of the altercation, the two robbers abandoned their plan and fled on a motorcycle without any loot.
Robber duo discovered on the highway
A manhunt was immediately launched. With success! Shortly before 6.40 p.m., the motorcycle with the stolen license plate was spotted by a patrol of the St. Gallen cantonal police on the A13 freeway near St. Margrethen. The patrol followed the motorcycle. It left the highway in Rheineck and drove in the direction of Thal, where it entered a traffic circle in the wrong direction.
Identity still a mystery
On the way back to the highway, the bike then collided with a police car, causing the motorcyclist and his passenger to fall, injure themselves and have to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service. No information is yet available about the two suspects. They did not have any identification with them, nor did they wish to make a statement to the police.
