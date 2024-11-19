Vorteilswelt
The next warnings

Fuss about Vonn comeback: “I feel sorry for Lindsey”

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 08:04

Despite all the warnings, Lindsey Vonn wants to give it another go and is returning to the Ski World Cup. "I don't think Lindsey can cope in normal life, where she's not always the center of attention and not everything revolves around her. That's why I feel sorry for her," says former Swiss ski racer Sonja Nef, shaking her head.

0 Kommentare

Lindsey Vonn has returned to the US ski team. This means that a comeback on the race slopes also seems possible. The US American, who won 82 World Cup races in her career and retired in 2019, only had an artificial knee joint this year in April.

The four-time overall World Cup winner has been back on skis and training for some time now. Her most recent Instagram post shows her practising with her teammates.

Former athlete Sonja Nef cannot understand why Vonn is daring to make a daring comeback at the age of 40. "A fall could be devastating, because Lindsey has a knee made of metal. Period. No surgeon in the world would say that what Lindsey is doing is intelligent," emphasizes the Swiss athlete in an interview with "Blick".

Sonja Nef in 2005 (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Sonja Nef in 2005
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"For me, it ruins a lot of her image"
 Vonn is "a grande dame of the sport, I don't want to diminish her successes in any way. On the contrary. But for me, she can only lose with her comeback," says Nef. "I thought: she can't be that stupid. But she obviously is - unfortunately. For me, Lindsey is ruining a lot of her image."

Downhill world champion Bruno Kernen also has his doubts: "After five years without a race, Lindsey has to risk a lot to be halfway to the front. And when you're at the limit, you can also go over it."

Reaction from Vonn
But Vonn obviously still has plans - and reacts to the warnings from Nef and Kernen via social media. "Nice words, Sonja and Bruno," is her ironic comment. Nachatz: "I won't forget them."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
