Freedom Party candidate announces gender ban for Linz

Raml calls for plain language in the town hall

"Official German is already difficult enough. The language must be such that all citizens can understand it - regardless of education, age or origin," emphasizes the libertarian. The German Spelling Council also has a clear stance: special characters have no place in official texts. This recommendation has even been implemented in the Chancellery Regulations of the state of Lower Austria in order to ensure the legibility and comprehensibility of official documents. "Why does Lower Austria do this but Linz doesn't?" asks Raml provocatively.