Israel against Hezbollah

US government presents draft for ceasefire

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 07:37

While Israel's military continues its massive attacks on Lebanon, Hezbollah is indicating a willingness to negotiate. A new US draft for a ceasefire is seen as the basis. However, there is still a need for talks with Hezbollah, it is said.

US special envoy Amos Hochstein is to travel to Beirut on Tuesday for talks in order to push the negotiations forward. A media portal quoted a Lebanese member of parliament.

The proposal put forward by the US government provides for the Israeli army and Hezbollah to initially suspend their attacks for 60 days. The military is to leave Lebanon and Lebanese army forces are to be stationed at the border. At the end of the 60 days, negotiations will follow on the full implementation of UN Resolution 1701, which aims to end the fighting in the Lebanese-Israeli border area.

"A few more remarks"
According to media reports, Hezbollah has already submitted some comments on the US draft ceasefire to Lebanese parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri. These would not hinder a ceasefire, said an insider. However, a committee to monitor the ceasefire should not be extended, possibly to Germany or Great Britain. "If, for example, a Hezbollah facility appears, who will remove it? The Lebanese side wants the (Lebanese) army to deal with it," the insider is quoted as saying.

Zitat Icon

For example, if a Hezbollah facility appears, who will take it out? The Lebanese side wants the (Lebanese) army to deal with it.

Insider zu dem vorgelegten US-Plan

The Tel Aviv suburb that was attacked (Bild: AFP/Jack Guez)
The Tel Aviv suburb that was attacked
(Bild: AFP/Jack Guez)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
Destruction after an Israeli air strike on Beirut (Bild: AP/Hussein Malla)
Destruction after an Israeli air strike on Beirut
(Bild: AP/Hussein Malla)

Rocket attack on Tel Aviv
Meanwhile, five people were injured, one of them seriously, in a rocket attack by the Hezbollah militia on the greater Tel Aviv area on Monday evening. They were taken to hospitals. A major fire broke out in a suburb. The army reported that a rocket had been fired from Lebanon. Shortly before this, the Israeli military had again bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Ground battles are currently being fought in southern Lebanon, among other places. Hezbollah announced that its fighters had attacked Israeli soldiers in Chiyam four times on Monday morning alone. The day before, the militia reported at least seven attacks on Israeli troops in the same area.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
