US government presents draft for ceasefire

"A few more remarks"

According to media reports, Hezbollah has already submitted some comments on the US draft ceasefire to Lebanese parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri. These would not hinder a ceasefire, said an insider. However, a committee to monitor the ceasefire should not be extended, possibly to Germany or Great Britain. "If, for example, a Hezbollah facility appears, who will remove it? The Lebanese side wants the (Lebanese) army to deal with it," the insider is quoted as saying.