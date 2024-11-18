Vorteilswelt
"I've got myself on....."

Triathlete runs to World Championship title despite full pants!

Nachrichten
18.11.2024 17:34

Who says a day can't be wonderful and shameful..... at the same time? Since the weekend, Taylor Knibb is certainly one of those who would agree - because although the US-American became the first T100 triathlon world champion in Dubai, she also had to deal with serious and serious gastrointestinal problems on the way there ...

0 Kommentare

During the TV broadcast, she suddenly told the camera crew accompanying her: "I've just had an....., would you please not film my butt? Thank you!"

No compromising pictures of Knibb
At least the TV director granted the American's wish and from then on refrained from showing any potentially compromising pictures of Knibb from behind.

Whenever things got tricky, a soft cut followed and Knibb was either shown from the front or from the side again - or other athletes were generally shown.

Race finished in 1st place
This meant that the 26-year-old, who was already physically exhausted, was able to concentrate on competing in her race - and, above all, finishing it very successfully in 1st place.

Thanks to the victory in Dubai and the previous triumphs in San Francisco (June 8), Ibiza (September 28) and Las Vegas (October 19), Knibb came out on top in the overall standings for the world championship title with 160 points, clearly ahead of Australian Ashleigh Gentle (132) and Swiss Julie Derron (101).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

