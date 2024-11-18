Christmas shopping
Styrians want to spend 310 euros on presents
According to a new survey by the Styrian Chamber of Commerce, 990,000 Styrians say they want to buy Christmas presents this year. But what are the most popular gifts? Where do people look for inspiration? And how much does the average person spend?
Every year, the Christmas business brings in high revenues for the Styrian economy. Exactly 90 percent of Styrians plan to dig deep into their pockets for their loved ones again this year. One in five people have even cut back on their own consumption in recent weeks and months. All this and much more is the subject of a new study commissioned by the Styrian Chamber of Commerce.
The respondents plan to spend a whopping 310 euros in total on Christmas presents. "Last year, this figure was 290 euros," reports Wolfgang Ziniel from KMU Forschung Austria. Only five percent plan to spend more than 800 euros.
Local is very popular
One focus this year is on regionality: every third person wants to shop more in local stores, every fifth person attaches particular importance to regional products. "I can really only appeal to all Styrians to buy from local retailers. This secures local jobs and apprenticeships and makes a significant contribution to maintaining the regional infrastructure," says Gerhard Wohlmuth, Chairman of the Trade Division of the Styrian Economic Chamber.
And what is most often found under the Christmas tree? This year, vouchers win in this category with 39 percent - closely followed by clothing (37 percent), toys (35 percent) and cosmetics (31 percent). If there is a lack of ideas, one in three people ask the person what they want in order to avoid making the wrong purchase.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.