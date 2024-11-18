Vorteilswelt
Styrians want to spend 310 euros on presents

Nachrichten
18.11.2024 17:28

According to a new survey by the Styrian Chamber of Commerce, 990,000 Styrians say they want to buy Christmas presents this year. But what are the most popular gifts? Where do people look for inspiration? And how much does the average person spend?

Every year, the Christmas business brings in high revenues for the Styrian economy. Exactly 90 percent of Styrians plan to dig deep into their pockets for their loved ones again this year. One in five people have even cut back on their own consumption in recent weeks and months. All this and much more is the subject of a new study commissioned by the Styrian Chamber of Commerce.

The respondents plan to spend a whopping 310 euros in total on Christmas presents. "Last year, this figure was 290 euros," reports Wolfgang Ziniel from KMU Forschung Austria. Only five percent plan to spend more than 800 euros.

Gerhard Wohlmuth, Chairman of the Trade Division of the Styrian Economic Chamber, and Wolfgang Ziniel from KMU Forschung Austria presented the new survey.
Gerhard Wohlmuth, Chairman of the Trade Division of the Styrian Economic Chamber, and Wolfgang Ziniel from KMU Forschung Austria presented the new survey.
(Bild: Foto Fischer)

Local is very popular
One focus this year is on regionality: every third person wants to shop more in local stores, every fifth person attaches particular importance to regional products. "I can really only appeal to all Styrians to buy from local retailers. This secures local jobs and apprenticeships and makes a significant contribution to maintaining the regional infrastructure," says Gerhard Wohlmuth, Chairman of the Trade Division of the Styrian Economic Chamber.

And what is most often found under the Christmas tree? This year, vouchers win in this category with 39 percent - closely followed by clothing (37 percent), toys (35 percent) and cosmetics (31 percent). If there is a lack of ideas, one in three people ask the person what they want in order to avoid making the wrong purchase.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
