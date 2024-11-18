Burnt long ago?
Mercedes presents newly developed petrol engine
It's been a "long time coming": with the upcoming CLA, Mercedes is continuing on its course towards e-mobility. However, this does not rule out another foray into the old combustion engine world. And more than that: the development of the combustion engine is not over yet.
Mercedes-Benz has revealed details of the new M 252 entry-level petrol engine, which will be launched as a member of a new, versatile engine family (Family of Modular Engines).
The M 252 is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. The gasoline engine, whose combustion process is based on the Miller cycle, will be available in 136 hp, 163 hp and 190 hp versions. In addition, there is an electric drive output of 20 kW/27 hp and 85 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted via the new 8F-eDCT eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. In addition to front-wheel drive, there will also be all-wheel drive.
The four-cylinder engine installed transversely at the front should take up little installation space. Among other things, the electric motor, inverter and transmission form a compact unit. The electricity generated by the electric motor is stored in a 48-volt lithium battery with a capacity of up to 1.3 kWh, which is located under the driver's seat.
The electric motor will support the petrol engine in the lower engine speed range. In city traffic, it will enable purely electric driving as well as electric coasting up to a speed of 100 km/h. Recuperation takes place in conjunction with all eight gears. In addition, the electric motor serves as a drive for a start-stop function, which should work almost imperceptibly for the occupants. Thanks to a new type of insulation, the M 252 is said to be very quiet overall.
Mercedes also mentions an all-aluminum crankcase with nanoslide technology, a cylinder head with a partially integrated manifold and a turbocharger with a segment turbine as further special technical features.
The first model to feature the M 252, which is manufactured in China, will be the new edition of the CLA, which will be launched in summer 2025, initially with an all-electric drive. A few months later, probably at the beginning of 2026, customers will also be offered the Euro 7-compliant petrol engine as an alternative.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
