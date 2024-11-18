Mercedes presents newly developed petrol engine

The electric motor will support the petrol engine in the lower engine speed range. In city traffic, it will enable purely electric driving as well as electric coasting up to a speed of 100 km/h. Recuperation takes place in conjunction with all eight gears. In addition, the electric motor serves as a drive for a start-stop function, which should work almost imperceptibly for the occupants. Thanks to a new type of insulation, the M 252 is said to be very quiet overall.