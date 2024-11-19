Vorteilswelt
Man is now in custody

False bodies triggered a bitter war of the roses

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 05:55

The ex's affair was followed by dangerous threats and false evidence: the stumbling block was six "fake" clothes and the desire for a talk. Now a 43-year-old man, his stepdaughter and his employee are on trial in St. Pölten.

Six "Leiberln" (a type of body) blew the fuses of a 43-year-old man in the Mostviertel region. Because they were not his own. Nevertheless, they found their way to him in a moving box after the relationship ended. As unmistakable "evidence" of his ex's affair. "I should have just thrown them away," he now explains in court in St. Pölten.

It was the biggest nonsense and it was all my fault. The two of them can't help it, they only gave false testimony for my sake.

Angeklagter beim Prozess in St. Pölten

 Constantly intoxicated by alcohol and anger, the situation between the former lovers escalated. Every accidental or intended meeting ended in a furious argument. In addition, the Mostviertler sent the woman "greetings" in the form of ammunition photos (before the next visit), bombarded the ex with voice messages or followed her home. Until she finally reported him to the police.

Defendant sentenced to prison
In order to avoid punishment, he even induced a coworker and his stepdaughter to make false statements to provide an alibi - which earned them both a fine. The 43-year-old was sentenced to 18 months in prison for making dangerous threats. He had recently been convicted of criminal damage to property. At the end of the year, he had demolished a car hood with his belt buckle in a drunken rage. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
