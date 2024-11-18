Styrian top chefs awarded 225 toques

Harald Irka and the Pfarrhof in St. Andrä im Sausal are also regulars on the list of top restaurants. The now 33-year-old is one of the best chefs in Austria - 18.5 points are therefore no coincidence. Sonja and Richard Rauch are also well covered in Gault & Millau. The Rauch siblings were awarded two toques (14.5 points) for the pub and four toques and 18 points for the restaurant. "Richard Rauch stands - not only, but above all - for inner values and game. He brings both to an impressive level," they say.