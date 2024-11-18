Gault & Millau Guide
Styrian top chefs awarded 225 toques
Gault & Millau has awarded Styria four toques eight times this year. For chefs and restaurants, the award is like an accolade that radiates far beyond the white-green borders of the province.
One look outside is enough to know that the toques are back in season. Many Styrians are turning to this more or less fashionable accessory in view of the winter-like temperatures. In the country's kitchens, the hood is a status symbol regardless of the season. Yesterday's presentation of the new and now 46th edition of the Gault & Millau gourmet guide was therefore eagerly awaited.
Styria was once again strongly represented. Ulli Retter was delighted to receive a special award. The East Styrian was named Gastronome of the Year. "She is not only a thoroughbred restaurateur with a passion for sustainability, she is also a gifted networker when it comes to the best organic producers in the country," said the editors Martina and Karl Hohenlohe. As if that wasn't enough, their Retter Bio-Natur-Resort in Pöllauberg was honored with the Future Award Styria.
Eight establishments with four toques
In general, a veritable shower of toques fell on Styria. The chefs between Bad Aussee and Bad Radkersburg were awarded a total of 225 toques. Eight establishments were honored with four of the coveted toques. At the very top are some "old" acquaintances in our province.
Gerhard Fuchs and his Weinbank in Ehrenhausen were awarded a total of seven toques. Four for the restaurant and three for the pub at the same address. "It doesn't really matter what you order. You can't really go wrong," the review says. With 18.5 (out of a possible 20) and 15.5 points, the 53-year-old native of Upper Austria once again underlined his exceptional position in the kitchen.
Harald Irka and the Pfarrhof in St. Andrä im Sausal are also regulars on the list of top restaurants. The now 33-year-old is one of the best chefs in Austria - 18.5 points are therefore no coincidence. Sonja and Richard Rauch are also well covered in Gault & Millau. The Rauch siblings were awarded two toques (14.5 points) for the pub and four toques and 18 points for the restaurant. "Richard Rauch stands - not only, but above all - for inner values and game. He brings both to an impressive level," they say.
"Tourists come for excellent restaurants"
Ratings such as those awarded by Gault & Millau are becoming increasingly important in the industry, as Klaus Friedl, WKO division chairman, explains: "Because they set you apart from the competition and give you a unique selling point."
Such rankings are playing an increasingly important role in tourism in particular: "Many guests specifically visit the award-winning restaurants, they can't be that remote. Many foreign guests come to Styria for precisely this reason," says Friedl. In any case, the quality of Styrian restaurants and inns is getting better and better.
