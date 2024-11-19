“Will come out of this without major damage”

The construction site for the new daycare center in the Reitberg district of Eugendorf is at a standstill. At the end of September, the construction company WRS Energie- und Baumanagement GmbH filed for insolvency. Since then, there has been uncertainty as to how the project will continue and how high the actual loss for the municipality will be. Mayor Robert Bimminger (ÖVP) has now given the all-clear. "The money invested corresponds to the construction work that has taken place," says the head of the municipality, adding: "We will therefore not come out of this with a major loss."