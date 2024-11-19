After construction company bankruptcy
“Will come out of this without major damage”
The Flachgau municipality of Eugendorf invested a total of 2.5 million euros in the new daycare center in Reitberg before the construction company went bankrupt. The head of the village is certain that the damage to the community will be limited. However, the opening has been delayed.
The construction site for the new daycare center in the Reitberg district of Eugendorf is at a standstill. At the end of September, the construction company WRS Energie- und Baumanagement GmbH filed for insolvency. Since then, there has been uncertainty as to how the project will continue and how high the actual loss for the municipality will be. Mayor Robert Bimminger (ÖVP) has now given the all-clear. "The money invested corresponds to the construction work that has taken place," says the head of the municipality, adding: "We will therefore not come out of this with a major loss."
Demand is very high, as children are now coming to childcare earlier and staying longer than before.
Robert Bimminger, Bürgermeister der Gemeinde Eugendorf
Bild: Tschepp Markus
However, the planned schedule can no longer be maintained. The daycare center should actually have been handed over in July 2025. Then it would have been no problem to open for the fall semester. It is still unclear what the timetable will look like now. But: "I hope that we will have clarity in the next few weeks," says Bimminger with cautious optimism. There is still hope that it will be possible to open in the fall of 2025.
High demand for childcare at the daycare center
Eight groups are planned in the new daycare center. However, the high demand is not due to the high influx in Eugendorf or particularly high birth rates. "Children are coming earlier and staying longer," says the head of the village.
Other municipalities are also affected by the bankruptcy. The construction company was responsible for renovating the elementary school in Lehen, for example.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.