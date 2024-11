Ampflwang pours seven into Zell in the derby

For hosts Zell am Pettenfirst, it was more than a bad day: the home side, who have had to play in Ungenach for years because their pitch is too small, lost 0:7 to their neighbors and second in the table from Ampflwang in the match of the round! "We didn't get it right from front to back - the 0:7 really hurts," moaned Zell's sporting director Jakob Kaltenbrunner after the disaster against the favorites, who fielded three 15-year-old talents.