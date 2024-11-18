Tough negotiations overshadow climate conference

Climate financing as a central point

According to observers, climate financing is the biggest topic at this year's COP. The central task of the delegations from almost 200 countries is to define a new financial framework for the period after 2025 by the end of the week. According to expert estimates, at least one trillion dollars per year will be needed in future to support countries in the Global South with climate protection and adaptation to the consequences of global warming. Some calculations even put the figure at 2.4 trillion dollars.