“The planet is hotter than ever before”

More and more consumption

In general, the ACP Director is sobered by the expected resolutions at the climate conference: "There won't be a big deal. Only small steps will be taken. But even these are important. Because our entire planet has never been as hot as it is now. Austria in particular is disproportionately affected by climate change. If the global average temperature rise is two percent, Austria will be affected by four degrees." A broad mix of measures is therefore needed to counteract the current situation. Above all, energy must be produced in a way that conserves resources. Part of the solution also lies in technology. However, Ehrmann also identifies a general fundamental problem for climate policy: "More and more and more and more consumption."