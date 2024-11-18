Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Technical problems

Customers worried: bank accounts suddenly “emptied”

Nachrichten
18.11.2024 13:15

Technical problems at Bank Austria. Due to maintenance work at the weekend, an inexplicable amount of money was debited from customers' accounts. Some online accounts were set to zero on Monday. The bank assures: "This will be rectified as quickly as possible." The bank rules out a hacker attack.

0 Kommentare

On Sunday evening, a pensioner from Vienna's 4th district transferred 5000 euros from his savings account to his current account via online banking. Shortly afterwards, six times 5000 euros were gone from his savings account. "Where the 25,000 euros went doesn't appear anywhere. And no one on the hotline can tell me either," says the victim.

"Ask for an apology"
On Monday, his accounts were then set to zero. Not an isolated case. A spokesperson for Bank Austria explained in response to an inquiry from "Krone": "We very much regret that in some cases double or multiple bookings were made for withdrawals or transfers due to a necessary changeover that took place in the background. The bank will of course ensure that the bookings are corrected as quickly as possible in line with the value date. We apologize for any inconvenience caused." 

Hacker attack ruled out
The problems are said to have mainly occurred with internal transfers, i.e. from one account to another at Bank Austria. The bank has ruled out a hacker attack. According to the bank's spokesperson, they are working at full speed to rectify the situation. He cannot say how long it will take until all customers have their correct account balances again. 

The bank assures that no customer will be harmed. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Wien Krone
Wien Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf