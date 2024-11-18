Technical problems
Customers worried: bank accounts suddenly “emptied”
Technical problems at Bank Austria. Due to maintenance work at the weekend, an inexplicable amount of money was debited from customers' accounts. Some online accounts were set to zero on Monday. The bank assures: "This will be rectified as quickly as possible." The bank rules out a hacker attack.
On Sunday evening, a pensioner from Vienna's 4th district transferred 5000 euros from his savings account to his current account via online banking. Shortly afterwards, six times 5000 euros were gone from his savings account. "Where the 25,000 euros went doesn't appear anywhere. And no one on the hotline can tell me either," says the victim.
"Ask for an apology"
On Monday, his accounts were then set to zero. Not an isolated case. A spokesperson for Bank Austria explained in response to an inquiry from "Krone": "We very much regret that in some cases double or multiple bookings were made for withdrawals or transfers due to a necessary changeover that took place in the background. The bank will of course ensure that the bookings are corrected as quickly as possible in line with the value date. We apologize for any inconvenience caused."
Hacker attack ruled out
The problems are said to have mainly occurred with internal transfers, i.e. from one account to another at Bank Austria. The bank has ruled out a hacker attack. According to the bank's spokesperson, they are working at full speed to rectify the situation. He cannot say how long it will take until all customers have their correct account balances again.
The bank assures that no customer will be harmed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.