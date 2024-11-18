Customers worried: bank accounts suddenly “emptied”

"Ask for an apology"

On Monday, his accounts were then set to zero. Not an isolated case. A spokesperson for Bank Austria explained in response to an inquiry from "Krone": "We very much regret that in some cases double or multiple bookings were made for withdrawals or transfers due to a necessary changeover that took place in the background. The bank will of course ensure that the bookings are corrected as quickly as possible in line with the value date. We apologize for any inconvenience caused."