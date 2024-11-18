Wirtschaftsbund affair
WKStA brings charges against former provincial councillor Rüdisser
For around two and a half years, the Vorarlberg Economic Association affair has kept the local judiciary busy. Now the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) is bringing charges against the former Vorarlberg state governor and former state councillor for economic affairs Karlheinz Rüdisser (ÖVP) and three other people.
Rüdisser is alleged to have agreed with the defendants in their function as responsible persons for the Wirtschaftsbund that the ÖVP sub-organization would cover the costs of Christmas parties and his farewell dinner in the years 2013 to 2019.
Specifically, the charges are breach of trust and accepting benefits for the purpose of influencing or granting benefits for the purpose of influencing. The sentence is up to three years.
In his function as provincial governor and councillor for economic affairs, Rüdisser is alleged to have "intentionally agreed the granting of benefits relevant under corruption law with those responsible at the Vorarlberg Economic Association", thereby allowing himself to be influenced in his work as a public official and subsequently accepting these benefits, according to the charge.
Application for the imposition of an association fine
In addition, an application was made to impose a fine on the Vorarlberg Business Association for granting benefits to influence. Investigations into further allegations against Rüdisser, the other three individuals and the Wirtschaftsbund in connection with benefits were discontinued. This was announced by the WKStA in a press release on Monday.
Proceedings against the governor discontinued
The investigation proceedings against Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) and the former Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs Marco Tittler (ÖVP) had already been closed in June last year. The allegations against the two politicians had not been substantiated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
