Austrians under female command for the first time

71 men and ten women are now starting their service in the crisis area, where they are actually supposed to ensure that a ceasefire is observed. However, following the terrorist attacks of 7 October 2023, Israel launched a comprehensive military operation against its northern neighbor to stop rocket attacks by the Shia militia Hezbollah. Israel is critical of the presence of the 10,000 blue helmets because they are allegedly being misused by Hezbollah as shields. Tanner complained to journalists that there is currently "no improvement in the security situation" in the area of operations. She called on all parties to the conflict to prioritize the protection of the troops.