Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor calls for better childcare

Upper Austria far below average

The situation is also bleak when it comes to childcare places that allow parents to work full-time. Such facilities must be open at least 45 hours a week, from Monday to Friday and at least 9.5 hours on four days a week for at least 47 weeks in the kindergarten year. They must also offer lunch. In Upper Austria, such places are only available to 6.4 percent of this age group. In the other federal states (excluding Vienna), the average figure is 17.2 percent.