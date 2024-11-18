CEO proposal
A woman should take the helm at the ÖFB
The presidium meeting of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) next Friday will be one with plenty of suspense: on the one hand, it is about the modalities of the separation from the previous managing directors Thomas Hollerer and Bernhard Neuhold, on the other hand, President Klaus Mitterdorfer will present his proposal as CEO. With Silvia Kaupa-Götzl, a woman is to head the management of the ÖFB in future.
At its most recent meeting on October 18, the Executive Committee of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) laid the foundation for renewal with the structural reform - a decision that has provided plenty of material for discussion and is also opposed in some quarters. Especially as the decision was made to replace the previous managing directors Thomas Hollerer and Bernhard Neuhold, the details of which will be decided at the next Executive Committee meeting next Friday.
The future management team, which will consist of a CEO and two managing directors (for sport and business respectively), will also be discussed. Mitterdorfer will propose Silvia Kaupa-Götzl as CEO.
Vote on Kaupa-Götzl
The 50-year-old has worked for the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) Group for almost 18 years since 2005, and since 2015 she has been the CEO of Österreichische Postbus AG, with almost 4,000 employees, and was responsible for Human Resources, Controlling & Finance, Transport Market, Technology, IT & Innovation, Legal and PR & Market Communication. Kaupa-Götzl studied in Vienna and London, among other places, and is a qualified lawyer.
Kaupa-Götzl will be put to the vote on Friday. Her election requires a simple majority of the 13-member presidium - the nine provincial presidents, three Bundesliga representatives plus Mitterdorfer.
