Today’s verdict on counterfeit weight loss injections

Attentive readers will be familiar with the case: A trial involving two entrepreneurs who allegedly sold insulin injections instead of weight loss injections to a plastic surgeon is now in its third attempt at the Steyr Regional Court. If convicted, the two could face up to three years in prison.
The trial against two entrepreneurs who allegedly supplied counterfeit weight loss injections to a doctor began for the third time on Monday at Steyr Regional Court. Most recently, the trial had been repeatedly postponed. Now the two defendants, aged 57 and 46, have to answer to the court for violating the Medicines Act and negligent bodily harm. A verdict is expected this afternoon.
Not Ozempic, but insulin
The two entrepreneurs are alleged to have organized the delivery and sale of counterfeit drugs to a plastic surgeon. Instead of weight loss injections, the "Ozempic" pens with the active ingredient semaglutide, they obtained insulin injections from a German who was not authorized to sell drugs, according to the indictment.
Three patients got into trouble
They are also charged with three counts of negligent bodily harm. The doctor, to whom they are said to have procured 225 pens at a unit price of 205 euros from the beginning to mid-September of the previous year, passed them on to patients. Three women suffered health problems after self-injections. If convicted, the defendants face up to three years in prison.
