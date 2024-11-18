Russian was only 39
Fall from “very narrow balcony”: ballet star dead
The next ominous death in Russia: ballet dancer Vladimir Shklairov has died in St. Petersburg after falling from a "very narrow balcony", according to official reports. The famous Mariinsky Theatre is now mourning the loss of its 39-year-old star, who had already made critical comments about the war in Ukraine.
The world-famous Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg announced that the soloist and audience favorite, who was once also celebrated at the State Ballet in Munich, had died in a "tragic way".
"This is a great loss not only for the theater's ensemble, but for the entire art of ballet today," it said in a statement on the 39-year-old's death.
Ballet dancer fell from the fifth floor
Shklairov had given his boundless talent to the Mariinsky Ballet for 20 years. According to Russian media, he was also engaged by the Bavarian State Ballet from 2016 to 2017 and then made a guest appearance in Munich. Russian media reported, citing the theater, that the dancer, known for his romantic prince roles, was to undergo surgery this Monday.
Star posted pro-Ukraine messages
It was reported that he fell from the balcony of his fifth-floor apartment on Saturday. Colleagues assumed that it was an accident. The dancer is said to have suffered from back problems and was taking strong painkillers. However, many people on social media remembered that Shklyrov posted anti-war and pro-Ukraine messages after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"He went to the balcony, lost his balance"
"He went to the balcony to get some air and smoke, lost his balance (very narrow balcony) and fell down," wrote former ballerina Irina Bartonovskaya on social media.
"Shklairov loved life, family, loved children and the public," she wrote about the family man. The dancer was also the recipient of numerous prestigious international ballet awards.
