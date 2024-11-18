Asylum: fewer than last year, but numbers are rising

Just under 22,000 applications by the end of October

Austria, meanwhile, is heading for its lowest figure since 2020. Just under 22,000 applications were submitted in the first ten months, 58% of which were submitted by men. Just over half of the applications came from people under 18, which is partly due to the high level of family reunification, especially at the beginning of the year. This has now fallen sharply. In October, there were only 392 entries under this heading, compared to just under 1300 in March.