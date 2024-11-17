Neighbors horrified: “The boy was her everything”

Residents shocked by the crime

"It's impossible that E. could have done something like that, it must have been an accident," friends and neighbors were shocked at the "Krone" local inspection in the green area in front of the municipal building. With tears in their eyes, the residents watched as the little coffin with the four-year-old boy was taken away by the funeral service. The stunned group of women knew the 29-year-old and her son well. "Our children played together," says one young woman. "The boy was always her everything".