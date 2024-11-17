Son (4) stabbed to death
Neighbors horrified: “The boy was her everything”
The shock runs deep in Vienna-Favoriten since a 29-year-old mother is suspected of murdering her four-year-old son with a knife early Sunday morning. "It's impossible that E. could have done something like that, it must have been an accident", say local residents, stunned. Investigators suspect a homicide.
A bright Sunday morning in Vienna-Favoriten: Almost deceptive, the streets are still quiet in the municipal building in the middle of the tenth district. But what investigators saw in a couple's apartment after receiving an emergency call from a young father shook even the most experienced officers to the core.
Residents shocked by the crime
"It's impossible that E. could have done something like that, it must have been an accident," friends and neighbors were shocked at the "Krone" local inspection in the green area in front of the municipal building. With tears in their eyes, the residents watched as the little coffin with the four-year-old boy was taken away by the funeral service. The stunned group of women knew the 29-year-old and her son well. "Our children played together," says one young woman. "The boy was always her everything".
The couple's son was apparently killed with a knife, his little body showing cuts and stab wounds - he was only allowed to live to the age of four. His father had called the police, but the emergency doctor could only determine that the boy had died.
She was a very nice woman, worked in a kindergarten and gave us tips on raising children.
Of all people, her own mother is suspected of murder. After the insane act, the 29-year-old woman is said to have tried to take her own life. Shocking detail: the 29-year-old worked as a kindergarten assistant and gave her friends in the house "tips on bringing up children". The question of why is now occupying the investigators of the criminal investigation department.
"I don't know if I can continue to live here"
Klaudija - a resident and friend of the suspicious mother - will never forget this Sunday morning. The neighbor of the young family from one of the upper floors of the municipal building is herself a mother of three, witnessed the police and rescue operation, saw the crying husband covered in blood in the stairwell. "I don't know if I can continue to live here after what happened," says the 44-year-old.
Investigators are puzzled as to what drove the young mother to commit her act of madness. The residents of the house never heard of any arguments between the couple or any problems that the mother, who was suspected of murder, may have had. The 29-year-old is presumed innocent.
