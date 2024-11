Professional diver (55) drowned while searching for balls

Eight fire departments and the water rescue service were called out at around 5 p.m. on Sunday to search for the 55-year-old - a professional diver with the fire department - in the freezing water. Boats and searchlights illuminated the lake and rescue divers jumped in. Around half an hour later, they came across the 55-year-old Perger at a depth of four to five meters, around 20 meters from the shore. The paramedics on land tried everything they could to bring the professional diver back to life. Unfortunately, however, all attempts at resuscitation on this Sunday were unsuccessful.