After lockdown:
Rock face to be checked for safety on Monday
An operation in the heart of the city of Salzburg ended well on Saturday evening. Firefighters had cordoned off Gstättengasse to eliminate the danger of falling rocks from the Mönchsberg wall. On Monday, the mountain cleaners are to set their sights on the wall.
The evening operation on Saturday in the city of Salzburg attracted numerous onlookers. Where normally mainly young people stream in and out of bars and restaurants, red and white barrier tape was hanging from 6 pm. As reported in the Sunday "Krone", a stone that fell from the Mönchsberg wall onto a car caused a two-hour closure at Anton-Neumayr-Platz.
The houses on Gstättengasse there lean directly against the steep wall of the city mountain. The professional fire department cordoned off the alley in front of it with four vehicles and eleven men. "It was purely a safety measure," explained the incident commander after the operation. After his team had used a drone to search the rock face and roofs for large boulders and a geologist had been contacted, they were able to clear the closed area again.
The best Stadtberge experts will be deployed on Monday - the Salzburg mountain cleaners will check the steep wall for loose rock.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
