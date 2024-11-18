Schellhorn honored
From bull testicles to life’s work: Schellhorn honored
All-rounder Sepp Schellhorn has been honored by the gourmet bible Gault&Millau in the new edition for his diverse career. This week, the 57-year-old will receive the honorary award at the award ceremony in Vienna.
All-rounder Sepp Schellhorn definitely has no fear of contact. The 57-year-old has proven this not only with his cult cooking videos, in which he likes to appear bare-chested or prepare bull testicles.
The Salzburg native also likes to share his opinion on politics without mincing his words. "Sepp, whatever you do, keep doing it," said Gault&Millau editors Martina and Karl Hohenlohe and honored the jack-of-all-trades for his life's work in the new edition of their gourmet bible.
There is also a lot going on in the Salzburg culinary landscape. Gastronomy is currently being put to the test, and not just because of the continuing rise in prices. Sustainability and the circular economy are becoming increasingly important, explains Gault&Millau boss Hohenlohe.
"Salzburg's restaurateurs are proving to be very resilient in this respect," says Hohenlohe. Fünf-Hauber Andreas Döllerer, for example, is cooking "more excitingly than ever before".
The Gault&Millau chef also sees great potential for the Ikarus pop-up on the Wolfschwang Alm: "We are talking about the highest culinary level in an unusual location. I'm very excited about it!".
At least the new Gault&Millau edition is not too exciting in terms of promotion and relegation. There are no changes in the toque categories in the guide for the coming year 2025 in Salzburg.
At the top, the top 3 consisting of: Ikarus/Hangar7 under head chef Martin Klein, Karl and Rudi Obauer and Andreas Döllerer. Hot on their heels, just 0.5 points behind, are Andreas Senn and Christian Geisler from Senns.Restaurant and Vitus Winkler with his Kräuterreich.
The Glass Garden in the Hotel Mönchstein, the Weyerhof and the Nesslerhof were unable to repeat the successes of previous years.
