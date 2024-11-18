Vorteilswelt
Kammerspiele Linz

Peppy and full of magic: “Puss in Boots”

Nachrichten
18.11.2024 14:00

A truly "fairytale-like" children's play has opened at the Kammerspiele of the Linz Landestheater: Nele Neitzke's production of "Puss in Boots" is contemporary, groovy and also full of magic. The young ensemble is convincing, all in all a captivating production.

Winter is the best time for a fairy tale. When it's as colorful, funny and full of surprises as "Puss in Boots" at the Kammerspiele, it's a must-see for children and their parents and, of course, school classes.

Nele Neitzke stages a version of the Grimm classic that author Thomas Freyer has completely dusted off. The production adds a lot to this, resulting in a lively children's theater (from 6 years) that retains many magical, precious moments.

The characters are likeable and funny
The queen is hungry, the pantry is empty and so is the cash register. The good servant Gustav can't do anything to change that. And the princess has problems because she is sooo bored. Hans, the miller's son, on the other hand, inherits nothing, just a cat. Pardon, a tomcat. But he starts to talk, wants to put on boots and has a great plan to make everything better.

A particularly young ensemble
The ensemble is made up of members of the Junges Theater and students from the Bruckner University. At the premiere, Polina Khadzhynova (Queen), Ada Lüer (Princess), Julia Moßburger (Gustav), Magnus-Remy Schmidt (Hans) and Lara-Luna Wojtkowiak as the charming cat, who could perhaps be a little more "feline", were completely convincing. Worth seeing!

Cheaper tickets for school classes
A special cooperation - the Spark(l)assenticket - is being offered for "Puss in Boots" (on the program until March 2025), whereby up to four tickets are free of charge for pupils in a class if they cannot easily afford to visit the Junges Theater as part of a school excursion.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
