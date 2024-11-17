Goals too big? Answer to follow with promotion

But the game also started badly. Trailing -6 several times, the score was 14:20 at the break and 23:29 in the 45th minute, but goalkeeper Nicole Ivkic, top scorer Luca Tesche (6) and Co. turned on the heat. They took the lead for the first time in the 54th minute - 32:31 - and celebrated a 35:32 victory in the end. "We said to ourselves at the break that we wanted to catch up, we were a team and then full of euphoria," said a delighted Ivkic, who added: "I hope we get off to the same start as we did in the second half."