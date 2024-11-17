In the Women's European Cup
Goals too big? Answer to follow with promotion
Atzgersdorf's handball players produced a great comeback against Görele BSK (Turkey) in the first clash of the European Cup home double - 35:32! The second leg in the Hans-Lackner-Halle on Sunday (18:00) should see them advance to the round of 16. There had been a few "worries" in the run-up to the game.
"We've got it. We turned it around! What a terrific game," said Atzgersdorf boss Christian Mahr, completely detached at the hall microphone. Because his handball ladies defeated Görele BSK 35:32 after a great comeback, thus laying a good foundation for promotion in the first game of the European Cup home double. Things had started badly before the third-round clash against the Turkish side, who finished fifth in the league last season.
At first, their keeper thought the goals in the fairly new Hans-Lackner-Halle were too big. Mahr during the "Krone" visit: "She wanted to have that checked. Unnecessary, of course everything fitted." Görele's entourage had to move to another hotel (Roomz in the Prater) due to a heating failure. "Even the Turkish embassy asked if everything was okay anyway." It definitely did, when Atzgersdorf's young player Asya Kuru guided the guests through the city, including the Christmas market.
But the game also started badly. Trailing -6 several times, the score was 14:20 at the break and 23:29 in the 45th minute, but goalkeeper Nicole Ivkic, top scorer Luca Tesche (6) and Co. turned on the heat. They took the lead for the first time in the 54th minute - 32:31 - and celebrated a 35:32 victory in the end. "We said to ourselves at the break that we wanted to catch up, we were a team and then full of euphoria," said a delighted Ivkic, who added: "I hope we get off to the same start as we did in the second half."
Fivers draw in the final minute
The Fivers claimed a 32:32 win in the league home duel against Bregenz and the strong son of Mahr, Markus. After leading 15:16 at the break, the club from Margarden took a +3 lead, but trailed 30:32 at the end - before top scorer Glätzl (5) fixed the tie with a seven-meter penalty. This was the result of unsportsmanlike conduct by Bregenz in the final 30 seconds (throw after interruption/red). "Unfortunately, we were never really able to pull away, didn't close the gap and missed too many easy opportunities," said coach Peter Eckl. "A lucky point in the end. We have to keep working hard."
West Vienna suffered a 26:30 defeat in Graz. The promoted team, who are currently second last, were already 10:17 behind at the break. "We failed to capitalize on our chances and were far too weak in the first half," said top scorer Clemens Möstl (7). "We fought our way back at the end, but that was simply not enough to score here."
HLA-MEISTERLIGA: 1. Krems (17), 2. Bruck/T. (16), 3. Hard (14), 4. Bregenz (12), 5. Fivers (11), ...11. West Vienna (3/all 10).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
