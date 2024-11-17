Civil servants should contribute to budget restructuring

Court of Audit President Margit Kraker commented: "I believe that those who can make a contribution should do so now." She knows very well that civil servants and contract staff do a lot for the state. "However," says Kraker's central argument, "civil servants don't have to worry about their jobs even in difficult economic times." For this reason, civil servants should "make a contribution to budget restructuring with a zero pay round this time," says Kraker. After all, the outcome of the salary negotiations has a direct impact on the next budget.