Zero pay round

Civil servants should contribute to budget restructuring

Nachrichten
17.11.2024 06:00

Court of Audit President Margit Kraker wants a zero pay round for federal civil servants. There should only be a few exceptions.

0 Kommentare

Even before the salary negotiations for civil servants begin on Monday, ACA President Margit Kraker takes a clear stance in favor of a zero pay round in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. Most recently, 227,800 federal civil servants and state teachers were directly affected by this salary poker. As a rule, the salary agreement for civil servants also applies to the federal states and even serves as a benchmark for state-related companies.

1.5 billion euros more for civil servants
As a reminder: after the last increase this January, civil servants received a 9.15 percent pay rise. The additional costs incurred by the federal government as a result are estimated at around 1.5 billion euros. According to many economists, the state will not be able to cope with this in difficult economic times.

Court of Audit President Margit Kraker commented: "I believe that those who can make a contribution should do so now." She knows very well that civil servants and contract staff do a lot for the state. "However," says Kraker's central argument, "civil servants don't have to worry about their jobs even in difficult economic times." For this reason, civil servants should "make a contribution to budget restructuring with a zero pay round this time," says Kraker. After all, the outcome of the salary negotiations has a direct impact on the next budget.

Zitat Icon

I think that those who can make a contribution should do so now. Civil servants do not have to worry about their jobs in difficult economic times.

Rechnungshofpräsidentin Margit Kraker

"The state must have room for maneuver in the event of a crisis " 
Margit Kraker: "The state must have room to maneuver so that it can help in the event of a crisis or disaster. However, this means that we must create this leeway in the budget." The ACA President's specific proposal is therefore "generally not to increase the salaries of civil servants this time".

ACA President Kraker can imagine exceptions for individual groups. However, only for those areas in which civil servants are particularly busy. For example, in the executive or in hospitals. Furthermore, the zero salary threshold should not be exceeded in the upcoming negotiations. The budget situation is already precarious enough.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claus Pándi
