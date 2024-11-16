Shooting is back in action now

Only Lisa Hauser and Anna Gandler have been confirmed so far. Eight places are open, and a large Salzburg contingent can have justified hopes. First and foremost veteran Simon Eder, last year's best ÖSV cross-country skier. "He's very important for the team," says coach Vegard Bitnes. Fabian Müllauer, who is also in the ski association's A squad, is stalking in Eder's slipstream. Behind him, Lukas Haslinger is said to have made a big step forward in preparation. For him, as for Christian Langegger, Oliver Lienbacher, Fredrik Mühlbacher and David Neumayr, a ticket for the second-class IBU Cup is initially the main priority.