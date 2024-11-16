Biathlon
Shooting is back in action now
The Austrian biathlon team is preparing in Obertilliach for the start of the World Cup in Finland. While two tickets have already been allocated, eight positions are still vacant. A large team from Salzburg is also competing for these positions and has a good chance.
Enough preparation - the biathletes are firing again! Today (sprint) and tomorrow (pursuit), two test races await Austria's aces in Obertilliach. Afterwards, the tickets for the World Cup start in Kontiolahti (from November 30th) will be allocated.
Only Lisa Hauser and Anna Gandler have been confirmed so far. Eight places are open, and a large Salzburg contingent can have justified hopes. First and foremost veteran Simon Eder, last year's best ÖSV cross-country skier. "He's very important for the team," says coach Vegard Bitnes. Fabian Müllauer, who is also in the ski association's A squad, is stalking in Eder's slipstream. Behind him, Lukas Haslinger is said to have made a big step forward in preparation. For him, as for Christian Langegger, Oliver Lienbacher, Fredrik Mühlbacher and David Neumayr, a ticket for the second-class IBU Cup is initially the main priority.
The great unknown
In the women's competition, a Salzburg trio is training in the A squad under coach Reinhard Gösweiner: Anna Andexer, Kristina Oberthaler and Lea Rothschopf. "Krissi had recurring health problems in the summer," says Gösweiner, who is therefore not expecting any miracles.
Wilma Anhaus, who belongs to the B squad, will probably run with the juniors. The big unknown from Salzburg's point of view is Julia Leitinger. The 28-year-old, who does not have squad status, has been training a lot with Hauser and under the guidance of Sandra Flunger away from the ÖSV groups. Today, everyone has to put their cards on the table.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
