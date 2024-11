Electric instead of diesel buses for two cities

Changeover in Hallein is also coming

Six buses from the Polish brand Solaris have been purchased for this purpose. Four of these will be in permanent use and two will be available as a reserve. Similar plans have been in place in Hallein for some time, explains city manager Alexander Stangassinger: the decision to switch was made last year and the new e-buses are already there. Only the e-charging station still needs to be completed. "In the next few weeks, all inner-city routes will be converted to electric," says the head of the town.