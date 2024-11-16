Business warns: “We are all under pressure”

When he took office, Andreas Wirth had announced that he would personally take a look at the situation of businesses in Burgenland - hundreds of conversations with entrepreneurs later, he came to the following conclusion: "The economy in Burgenland is well positioned, efficient and is led by courageous people. Nevertheless, we are all under pressure. Under pressure due to factors for which we as entrepreneurs are not responsible, but from which we and therefore also our employees have to suffer."