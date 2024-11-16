Taxes, bureaucracy
Business warns: “We are all under pressure”
Andreas Wirth took stock of his first year as President of the Chamber of Commerce and sharply criticized the declining willingness to perform in today's world.
When he took office, Andreas Wirth had announced that he would personally take a look at the situation of businesses in Burgenland - hundreds of conversations with entrepreneurs later, he came to the following conclusion: "The economy in Burgenland is well positioned, efficient and is led by courageous people. Nevertheless, we are all under pressure. Under pressure due to factors for which we as entrepreneurs are not responsible, but from which we and therefore also our employees have to suffer."
Many challenges
Excessive taxes, excessive bureaucracy and staff shortages are putting pressure on companies. But the idea of performance has also gradually disappeared. "There are currently around 8,000 registered unemployed people in Burgenland, a good fifth of whom are under 25 years old. If people are suddenly accepted by society without having to achieve anything, then we need to take countermeasures," explains the head of the Chamber of Commerce.
The death of pubs must be stopped
He also makes a clear appeal to politicians: the guidelines for housing subsidies must become more transparent. In addition, a pub package is needed to stem the death of pubs.
"It's 5 to 12"
There are also wishes for the future federal government: "If a new government does not succeed in significantly flattening the tax curve for the self-employed and employed and thus giving small and medium-sized businesses room to breathe again, the situation will become dramatic in the medium term," warns Wirth. If the majority of people only work part-time, this is a threat to the economy. "It's 5 to 12 for the domestic economy in many areas," says the President of the Chamber of Commerce.
