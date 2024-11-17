Will the accused come?
Uncertainty before the trial of Christa P.
Eight months of uncertainty for the family and investigative work. Then certainty: Christa P. (54) is dead, buried in a field in Linz-Ebelsberg. Now her acquaintance (44), with whom she spent her last night, is on trial. But will the 44-year-old even attend the trial?
On Tuesday, the acquaintance (44) of Christ P., with whom she spent the night and - according to an expert opinion - died of respiratory paralysis due to alcohol and Substitol, will have to answer to the Linz Regional Court.
The prosecution accuses him of stabbing an injured person and disturbing the peace of the dead. The first charge carries a higher sentence of up to three years than the charge of disturbing the peace of the dead, which carries a maximum of six months in prison.
Accused often difficult to grasp
The trial has been scheduled for two hours, but there is still one major imponderable: will the accused turn up? If not, will the police be able to find and produce him quickly? Even during the investigations into the case, the unemployed 44-year-old, who was first a witness and then a defendant, was often difficult to get hold of.
At first, the accused had stated that Christa P. had slept with him, but then left. Later he admitted that he had found the mother of two dead and buried her 300 meters away in the field. But he is said to have called a friend four times when he realized that Christa P. was in a bad way. "She's just gasping," he said at 2.30 a.m. - but nobody called the ambulance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.