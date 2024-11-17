Maypole drama on “Bergdoktor” ends in court

Crane is said to have been unsuitable for the load

On Tuesday, the managing director (60) of the transport company and the crane operator (39) are now on trial in Innsbruck. "The first defendant is said to have assigned the second defendant, who was employed by him, although he was not authorized to operate a crane and had no experience in erecting a maypole," reads the criminal complaint. The crane is said to have been completely unsuitable for the project. Gross negligence causing grievous bodily harm is punishable by up to two years in prison.