Boy seriously injured

Maypole drama on “Bergdoktor” ends in court

Nachrichten
17.11.2024 07:00

A boy (7) was almost killed by a maypole in Going, Tyrol, at the end of April. The boss of the transport company and the crane operator were subsequently charged with gross negligence causing grievous bodily harm. Now it's time for a trial.

At the end of April, the municipality of Going am Wilden Kaiser narrowly escaped a terrible catastrophe. The traditional maypole of the rural youth suddenly got out of control due to a gust of wind while being erected in front of the local church and crashed to the ground. A seven-year-old boy, who wanted to watch the tree being erected at close range from a respectful distance, was hit by part of the crane boom and swept off his scooter.

Seven-year-old seriously injured and flown to hospital
The child suffered serious injuries and had to be flown to Innsbruck Hospital by emergency helicopter. "The boy had a stroke of luck and is out of danger," the police reported the good news shortly afterwards.

However, the dramatic incident also caused considerable material damage. The tree trunk, which was around 30 meters long, had also hit the corner of the "Wilder Kaiser" inn - known from the hit series "Der Bergdoktor" with Hans Sigl - and torn away parts of the roof and balcony. A car was also damaged.

Crane is said to have been unsuitable for the load
On Tuesday, the managing director (60) of the transport company and the crane operator (39) are now on trial in Innsbruck. "The first defendant is said to have assigned the second defendant, who was employed by him, although he was not authorized to operate a crane and had no experience in erecting a maypole," reads the criminal complaint. The crane is said to have been completely unsuitable for the project. Gross negligence causing grievous bodily harm is punishable by up to two years in prison.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
Folgen Sie uns auf