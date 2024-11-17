Tyrolean mountain rescuers on the “Matterhorn of Nepal”

Acclimatization in the foreground

Good acclimatization is the be-all and end-all in the heights of the Himalayas. That's why Mizio and Wolf first climbed the "rather easy" (quote Mizio) Lobuche East (6119 m) from High Camp - 800 meters of altitude had to be covered. Unfortunately, the third member of the group had to miss out due to health problems caused by the altitude and was therefore unable to climb Ama Dablam later on.