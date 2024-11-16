Nations League scandal
Withdrawal of Foda and Co.: What will UEFA do now?
Following the abandonment of the Nations League match between Romania and Kosovo, a decision is being awaited from the European soccer association UEFA. In stoppage time of the match on Friday evening in Bucharest, the visitors, coached by Franco Foda, left the pitch in unison.
They reportedly did so in response to provocations from Romanian fans who were chanting "Serbia, Serbia" in the stands.
One hour after the start of the interruption, UEFA finally abandoned the match. Further details will be communicated later, it was said. According to UEFA regulations, the Kosovo association must expect sanctions. The Nations League regulations provide for the match to be scored against Romania as a consequence.
One point is enough for Romania to be promoted to League B, while the Kosovars led by LASK professional Valon Berisha were dependent on a win. At the time of the stoppage in the eighth minute of stoppage time, the score was 0-0. On the UEFA website, Romania (12 points) in first place in Group C2 and Kosovo (9) in second place are still listed with four instead of five games.
UEFA under time pressure
On Monday, Kosovo will host Lithuania in their final group game, while Romania will play third-placed Cyprus (6). The play-offs, which also involve the runners-up in League C, will be drawn on Friday. UEFA must have decided by then.
"It's important that we treat each other with respect, both on and off the pitch," said Foda after the match. "Unfortunately, this respect was lost at the end of the game." The team therefore decided to leave the pitch. They had actually wanted to return to the pitch, but "the problem was that nothing had changed in the stadium," said the former ÖFB team manager.
Double eagle gestures
TV footage showed a few players and support staff of the Kosovan team making the controversial double-headed eagle gesture towards the fans. This symbolizes the Albanian national identity and is often used by ethnic Albanians to express their attachment to their homeland. For many Serbs, however, the double-headed eagle is a reminder of the losses suffered in the Kosovo war from 1998 to 1999 and the secession of Kosovo from Serbia.
The Romanian national team said on its Facebook page that it was regrettable that the Kosovars abandoned the match in disregard of the spirit of fair play. "This reflects a lack of respect not only for soccer, but also for the efforts of the footballers on the field."
Minutes of discussion
After minutes of discussion with the referee, the Kosovo team left the pitch and went to the dressing room. About three quarters of an hour later, the Romanians also left the pitch. After a loudspeaker announcement, the spectators left the stadium.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
