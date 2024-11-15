Linda Thompson: “I knew he had others”

Presley would have turned 90 on January 8, 2025 (he died on August 16, 1977). "I spent a total of nine months of my life here in what is now the Westgate Hotel, which used to be called the International," Thompson tells ADABEI in an interview. "From 1969 to 1976, he performed here twice a year - my God, that's a lot of memories," Thompson gets emotional. The question may be asked, only good ones? "Yes, of course I knew that when he was unattainable at some point, he had things with other women," she says about his colorful love life (which was probably also the reason for the break-up) and also reveals that fame also had its downsides. "In all the time I was here, we never went for a normal stroll anywhere. We were always led from his rooftop sweetie via an elevator, past the dustbins so to speak, to the 'Green Room', his dressing room, or to the concert hall".