Several deaths
Minister warns Britons against beauty operations abroad
Britain's Health Minister Wes Streeting advises people to be wary of cheap cosmetic surgery abroad. "My urgent advice to British travelers is that if the offer looks too good to be true, I assume it is too good to be true," he told the PA news agency.
People should think twice before traveling abroad on the assumption that they are paying a ridiculous price. You may have to bear the consequences for the rest of your life.
Several dead after beauty operations in Turkey
At least six people from the UK have died following medical procedures in Turkey in the past year, PA reported, citing the Foreign Office in London. Some had also experienced complications or needed further treatment following procedures.
In a travel advisory for Turkey, the British government warns that people should speak to their own doctor or dentist before undergoing medical procedures. "Private companies have a financial interest in you booking your treatment there and their records should not be your only source of information."
Assessing and weighing up risk
According to PA, the minister announced that he wanted to work with international partners on the issue. But there also needs to be a strong message to the British public to assess the risk and think carefully before engaging with such offers.
According to PA, the procedures in question include tummy and breast lifts, liposuction and butt augmentation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.