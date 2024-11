Swiss ambassadors must fly economy

Foreign Minister works on an airplane

He himself is only setting a good example to a limited extent. Cassis does without first class on scheduled flights and flies business. He has to work on the plane and is usually ready for action as soon as he arrives, said the ministry spokesperson. Therefore, economy class is out of the question for him. When traveling to several destinations or to destinations that cannot be reached directly, Cassis and other members of the government usually use their own aircraft anyway.