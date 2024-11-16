“It was an incredible year for Styria”

Outlook: "Our top athletes still have some highlights ahead of them," says König-Zenz, "At 26, Karin Strametz is in her prime, she has already qualified for the European Indoor Championships in Holland at the beginning of March and is close to the World Indoor Championships in China. Enzo Diessl is at the beginning of his career and probably still has two Olympic Games ahead of him. You can also expect to see him at the European Indoor Championships and World Championships."