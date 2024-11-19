“Would like to see these kids in NFL in 10 years”

American football wasn't exactly a popular sport in Germany at the start of your career - how can we imagine your path to the NFL?I was actually a swimmer and footballer until I was asked at school if I would like to try out football. I had a rough idea of what I wanted to do and quickly fell in love with the sport. Swimming is an individual sport, you are alone with your thoughts, in control of your own destiny. It's different in team sports. You can be as talented as you like, but if your team isn't good, it won't do you any good - and vice versa. When I tried the sport for the first time, I was immediately fascinated. When I got the chance to play for the German national team, I was offered scholarships - all thanks to the help of people who saw something in me and stood up for me. The combination of ambition, hard work and people who supported me eventually led me to the NFL.