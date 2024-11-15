Vorteilswelt
Putin turns off the gas

Chancellor emphasizes: “No apartment will stay cold!”

Nachrichten
15.11.2024 18:30

Russia stops gas supplies to Austria. Cooperation will be terminated as early as Saturday morning. But Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) gives the all-clear: "I can promise you: Nobody will freeze in winter, no apartment will stay cold!"

According to his own statement, he was informed on Friday afternoon that Gazprom would stop deliveries to OMV on Saturday morning. "This is what we have been preparing for since the outbreak of war in Ukraine," the Chancellor emphasized in a press statement in the evening. 

Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) went out on Friday evening to inform the nation about the events surrounding the Russian gas freeze. (Bild: Reinhard Holl)
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) went out on Friday evening to inform the nation about the events surrounding the Russian gas freeze.
(Bild: Reinhard Holl)

OMV was awarded millions in damages
The background to the delivery stop: OMV was awarded over 200 million euros in damages for irregular gas deliveries by Gazprom before an arbitration court on Thursday, after which Gazprom announced that it would stop gas deliveries. 

Zitat Icon

We are also showing that we will not be blackmailed by Putin.

Bundeskanzler Karl Nehammer (ÖVP)

Nehammer reassures: "The supply is secure, our storage level is 93 percent. That's a year's supply for the whole of Austria. And we have sufficient capacity to receive gas from other regions." 

"Austria is prepared"
The federal government has taken measures in the past that are now being used. "All gas suppliers are legally obliged to draw up contingency plans so that we are as prepared as possible for that day. As you can see, Austria is prepared and I reject any propaganda that claims the opposite," said Nehammer.

Russia turns off the gas tap in Austria. But domestic households need not fear. (Bild: Reinhard Holl)
Russia turns off the gas tap in Austria. But domestic households need not fear.
(Bild: Reinhard Holl)

Clear message to Putin
He has also already contacted EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Nehammer's clear message to Russia: "We are also showing that we will not be blackmailed by Putin. Putin will not succeed in dissuading Austria and the EU from their course."

Chancellor does not expect prices to rise
Nehammer said that no effects on the gas price were to be expected because the gas storage facilities were full and Austria's consumption was not relevant to the market compared to the EU as a whole. However, the company will also be vigilant against speculation.

(Bild: P. Huber)
(Bild: P. Huber)

However, according to the financial news agency "Bloomberg", the price rose sharply immediately after Gazprom's announcement on Friday. In Austria, some household customers have so-called floater tariffs, which are based on current market prices, according to a market participant. However, it could also become more expensive for industrial customers: These often paid the current market price.

FPÖ fires back at the federal government
Criticism of the Russian gas freeze comes from the FPÖ. However, it is not Moscow that is being criticized, but the Austrian federal government. "Exactly what we Freedom Party members have been warning about for over a year has happened. Russia no longer perceives Austria as neutral and is taking appropriate action," said Christian Hafenecker, Secretary General of the FPÖ, in a press release. 

FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker (Bild: APA/EVA MANHART)
FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker
(Bild: APA/EVA MANHART)

According to him, Austria needs a government "that does not sacrifice our neutrality in Brussels, but finally tries to negotiate peace so that the senseless dying comes to an end and Austria's energy supply is back on track."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Franz Hollauf
Franz Hollauf
