Chancellor emphasizes: “No apartment will stay cold!”

FPÖ fires back at the federal government

Criticism of the Russian gas freeze comes from the FPÖ. However, it is not Moscow that is being criticized, but the Austrian federal government. "Exactly what we Freedom Party members have been warning about for over a year has happened. Russia no longer perceives Austria as neutral and is taking appropriate action," said Christian Hafenecker, Secretary General of the FPÖ, in a press release.