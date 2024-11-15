Four hours in line
Weird bargains: No Chanel in Post-Packerl
In Vienna's Millennium City, an unusual pop-up store has attracted the city's attention. The highlight? Lost parcels that are sold to unsuspecting buyers - and at a price reminiscent of a game of chance. The queues outside the store are long and curiosity is high: what's behind these mysterious boxes? An adventure or just disappointment?
"I have absolutely no idea what to expect. Maybe a cell phone, maybe nothing," says one shopper, eagerly awaiting his discovery. And the queue grows and grows. Getting hold of a mysterious package for just 50 to 100 euros could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity - or a huge flop. While those waiting pass the time, the first discoveries are made. One particularly brave buyer opens his parcel and pulls out... a karaoke machine.
But what if the package doesn't contain the designer luxury he was hoping for? "It's a storage box," says one shopper, casting a disappointed glance at her find. "I don't really need it right now, but what the heck, it's okay for the price." Her enthusiasm is limited, but still - so much surprise is a must.
Conclusion: the pop-up store for lost parcels has turned out to be a paradise for thrill-seekers. Whether with the hope of winning big or with a good dose of gallows humor - it's less about shopping and more about the adventure of "What could be in there?"
You can see what's inside the other packages in the video above!
