Thumb chopped off: Was it intentional or an accident?

He had wanted to roast sausages and Landjäger next to a fireplace. While collecting wood for the fire, he tried to split a large branch with his axe. He held the branch in his left hand and placed it on a stone. He then accidentally hit his thumb with the axe instead of the branch. In his panic, he wrapped his badly bleeding hand with a tea towel and went to hospital - but without his severed thumb. He had simply forgotten it in the situation, the accused described the incident from two years ago.