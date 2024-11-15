From the courtroom
Thumb chopped off: Was it intentional or an accident?
A 65-year-old pensioner is accused of serious fraud. He is said to have tried to collect 320,000 euros from the insurance company and must answer to the Feldkirch Regional Court.
The 65-year-old has been missing his left thumb since August 2022. Intentionally or unintentionally, that is the question that the jury at the Feldkirch Regional Court has been dealing with since this week. As in the civil proceedings, the previously blameless man also claims in the criminal proceedings that he accidentally chopped off the thumb of his left hand while chopping wood.
He had wanted to roast sausages and Landjäger next to a fireplace. While collecting wood for the fire, he tried to split a large branch with his axe. He held the branch in his left hand and placed it on a stone. He then accidentally hit his thumb with the axe instead of the branch. In his panic, he wrapped his badly bleeding hand with a tea towel and went to hospital - but without his severed thumb. He had simply forgotten it in the situation, the accused described the incident from two years ago.
When he informed his insurance broker about the alleged accident a day later, the advisor became skeptical. The reason: the pensioner had only increased the contract sum for permanent disability in his accident insurance a month earlier. A missing thumb would have meant 60 percent disability - and would have cost the 65-year-old 320,000 euros.
Defeat in civil court
However, the insurance company did not pay, which is why the pensioner went to civil court at the beginning of last year - and lost. This was because, according to the expert opinion of forensic pathologist Walter Rabl, the injury pattern could not be reconciled with the pensioner's account. Criminal proceedings were then initiated against Oberländer for attempted serious fraud.
The first hearing took place this week. Further evidence must now be obtained. The trial has been adjourned indefinitely. If found guilty as charged, the 65-year-old could face up to ten years in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
