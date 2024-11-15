Granig on USA: weakening Putin with Ukraine aid

The question of whether Ukraine can join NATO also remains open. "This is a hypothetical discussion," says Granig. If a peaceful solution is found and Ukraine is restored to its original borders, this could lead to a discussion about joining NATO. However, Granig points out that this step is associated with high financial costs. "Joining NATO is also expensive. It costs something to arm yourself and then be part of it," says Granig. NATO members would also have to provide assistance in the event of an attack, which is an enormous burden for a country like Ukraine.