Hoffenheim until 2027
It’s official: Ilzer’s era at Sturm is over!
At 3pm, the time had come: what was only a matter of time is now official: after four and a half years, Christian Ilzer is leaving double winners Sturm to take over as coach at German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim. The end of a successful era with one league title and two cup wins!
Christian Ilzer's success story with the Blacks came to an end with a press release:
SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz announces the departure of head coach Christian Ilzer. The 47-year-old Styrian is moving to TSG Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga with immediate effect, with his two assistant coaches Uwe Hölzl and Dominik Deutschl leaving with him, while athletics coach Marco Angeler will join the trio at a later date. Ilzer joined SK Sturm in the summer of 2020 and led the team to third place in his first season, followed by two runner-up finishes. The Ilzer era was crowned by the Cup win in 2023 and the historic double in the 2023/24 season and the associated entry into the UEFA Champions League.
Christian Ilzer says: "I had a fantastic time at SK Sturm, a great journey that I will never forget. I leave Graz with tears in my eyes, but at the same time with pride and the good conscience of handing over a top team that is at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga and has every chance of defending its title in the ÖFB Cup. I wholeheartedly wish my former players the very best for their next tasks and would like to thank the entire club, our president, the board, the managing directors, all employees and our fantastic fans for four and a half great years. I will always carry these countless great moments in black and white in my heart. Thank you, Schwoaze!"
"The timing came as a surprise"
President Christian Jauk explains: "Together with Andreas Schicker, Christian Ilzer has shaped SK Sturm over the past few years and led it to incredible successes. The timing came as a surprise and I naturally tried to convince our successful coach to stay on - but we still wanted to comply with Christian's explicit wish for an immediate transfer and, after very good talks with Hoffenheim and a corresponding transfer fee - a record transfer for a coach in the Austrian Bundesliga - we now wanted to carry it out. Christian is a true Styrian who has lived and breathed the Styrian flagship club like no other and has given his heart and soul to SK Sturm every single day. I wish Chris and his coaching team all the best and every success in one of Europe's top leagues and thank them for their commitment in black and white."
Managing Director Economy Thomas Tebbich emphasizes: "A big thank you on behalf of the entire SK Sturm to Christian Ilzer and his coaching team, who have led this club to great sporting success in recent years - I wish them all the best for their future in Germany. Jürgen Säumel will lead the team on an interim basis, supported by assistant coaches Michael Madl and Sargon Duran as well as goalkeeping coach Stefan Loch, development coach Günther Neukirchner and the existing analysis department. I am convinced that we can continue on our successful sporting path and have full confidence in Jürgen Säumel and his team."
Jürgen Säumel says: "Christian Ilzer is handing over a more than intact team that I am delighted to be able to work with. I have been in constant contact with Chris over the past few months and have also followed the same principles with Sturm II, so I am convinced that we can continue on the path we have taken. Many thanks to the club management for the trust they have placed in me and my coaching team, we are very much looking forward to this task and to training together with the team for the first time on Monday."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
