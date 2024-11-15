The three scenarios
ÖFB: Group win? Crash? Everything is still possible!
Austria's national team go into the final matchday of the Nations League as leaders of Group 3/Liga B. With a win on Sunday (6pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker) against Slovenia in Vienna, the ÖFB team can win the group on its own and thus return to the A-League.
However, second place is also possible and thus a place in the promotion play-off in March or a drop to third place, which would mean a relegation play-off.
The scenarios:
Victory against Slovenia: Austria would be promoted to the A-League as group winners. If Norway also win their home game against relegated Kazakhstan, the ÖFB team and Norway would each have 13 points. In the event of a tie, the direct duel will count, which Ralf Rangnick's team won 1-2 and 5-1.
Draw against Slovenia: Austria would then remain 11 points ahead of Slovenia (8) and at least secure second place. If Norway wins against Kazakhstan at the same time, Austria would drop back to second place and play a play-off for promotion against a third-placed team from League A on March 20 and 23. The draw for this will take place on November 22. Should Norway fail to beat Kazakhstan, the ÖFB team would still win the group with one point.
Defeat against Slovenia: Norway would be group winners. Austria would progress to the play-offs as group runners-up if the Norwegians also lose against Kazakhstan and the ÖFB team loses to Slovenia by a maximum of four goals. If Norway wins or draws against Kazakhstan, Austria would have lost their chance of promotion. Baumgartner and Co. would then be level on points with Slovenia, but would have lost the direct duel after the 1-1 draw in Ljubljana and would have to go into a relegation play-off against a runner-up from League C as third in the group on March 20 and 23.
