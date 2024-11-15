ÖFB: Group win? Crash? Everything is still possible!

Defeat against Slovenia: Norway would be group winners. Austria would progress to the play-offs as group runners-up if the Norwegians also lose against Kazakhstan and the ÖFB team loses to Slovenia by a maximum of four goals. If Norway wins or draws against Kazakhstan, Austria would have lost their chance of promotion. Baumgartner and Co. would then be level on points with Slovenia, but would have lost the direct duel after the 1-1 draw in Ljubljana and would have to go into a relegation play-off against a runner-up from League C as third in the group on March 20 and 23.