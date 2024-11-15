Three days long
Fitness and health attract visitors to the exhibition halls
This weekend's "Gesund Leben" trade fair in Klagenfurt is all about sport. But health is also an important focus and should provide valuable tips for a sustainable lifestyle. The "Krone" stopped by on the first day and embarked on a journey into the world of fitness.
As soon as they enter the exhibition halls, visitors realize that this weekend is all about sport and health. The numerous stages and stands are packed with fitness coaches practicing acrobatic figures with young and old alike. "And now squat really low," echoes through Hall 5, where Carinthia's largest "Fit & Power" trade fair takes place. It makes many a visitor's brow bead with sweat.
Experience sports stars up close
Hall 2 is also all about sport. Here, professional cyclist Paco Wrolich and Klagenfurt city councillor Constance Mochar compete on their racing bikes at the KAC stand, while being cheered on by numerous onlookers.
Throughout the weekend, the sports stars from Carinthia will be holding hands at the exhibition grounds. Among other things, there will be a meet and greet with Sabine and Alex Payer and rowing ace Magdalena Lobnig tomorrow at 1 pm at the Kärntner Linien stand (exhibition hall 5).
Do something healthy and experience health
Things are a little more relaxed in exhibition hall 1. There, numerous organizations will be providing information on all aspects of health. At the stand of the Austrian Health Insurance Fund, interested visitors can obtain information on dental health and other important topics.
While sports stars can be experienced up close in the other halls, the "Krone" Frisch & G'sund stage will be packed with local medical stars. Renowned doctors will provide valuable information and tips on a wide range of topics.
At the "Gesund Leben" fair, you can also meet Carinthia's lifesavers. The team from the C11 rescue helicopter can be found at the ÖAMTC stand.
And so a colorful and sporty program awaits visitors to the "Gesund Leben" trade fair in Klagenfurt until Sunday.
